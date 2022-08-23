Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Techn...

Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

 By Magnolia Medical Technologies

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CDC Guidelines include formal recommendation to use "Initial Specimen Diversion Devices—these devices divert the initial 1 to 2 mL of potentially contaminated blood and then collect blood for blood culture."1,2

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., commends the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for releasing its new evidence-based guidelines, Blood Culture Contamination: An Overview for Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Programs Working with the Clinical Laboratory. These guidelines support Magnolia Medical's Mission to ZERO® with the goal of eliminating sepsis misdiagnosis and are intended to aid hospitals and healthcare systems in designing and implementing proven practices and technologies that decrease blood culture contamination rates.

Tags