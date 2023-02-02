Magnolia Wash Holdings (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Wash Holdings)

- Express Car Wash Operator Reaches 117 Car Wash Locations and Surpasses 150,000 Memberships -

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator, announced today it has secured 117 car wash sites and doubled its portfolio of car washes over the past 12 months, adding new developments and acquiring others across key markets in the Carolinas, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio. In tandem with the brand's rapid development in 2022, Magnolia scaled its membership count to hit a remarkable milestone – surpassing 150,000 active customers.


