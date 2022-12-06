Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Christie® is pleased to announce that Major Cineplex, the largest movie theatre operator in Thailand, has chosen its high-value RGBe Series laser projection system for deployment in smaller auditoriums across its circuit.

BANGKOK, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is pleased to announce that Major Cineplex, the largest movie theatre operator in Thailand, has chosen its high-value RGBe Series laser projection system for deployment in smaller auditoriums across its circuit.


Tags