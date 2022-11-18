...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
FIND THE BEST GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE, ALL IN ONE PLACE
SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
BACKGROUND:
It's officially the season of joy! Calendars will soon fill up with festive events and hours will be focused on finding the perfect gifts for the loved ones in our lives. In this satellite interview, Nordstrom Senior Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman shared some insider tips for in-store and online holiday shopping this season. From gifting and holiday dressing to holiday décor and festive events, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the destinations to make holiday shopping fun and easy.
From beauty and fragrance sets to cozy luxurious cashmere, Kate shared some of her favorite gift ideas for women. One of her top finds? Colorful kitchen and glassware.
It can be notoriously hard to shop for the men in our lives. Kate shared some can't miss options including retro wireless speakers and trendy recolored sneakers.
While kids want to see their must-have toy under the tree, there are so many essentials that are must-buys for the youngest people on our lists - including the cutest additions to their cold weather wardrobe. Or why not surprise them with a pair of pajamas that match with the entire family?
Kate Bellman started with Nordstrom in 2012 as a Digital Merchandising Manager for the retailer's designer and wedding businesses. In 2016, she joined the Fashion Office as Fashion Director for Women's Footwear where she supported fashion and trend forecasting. In her current role as Senior Managing Fashion Editor, Kate oversees fashion content and stories for digital, social, and print where she brings to life seasonal must-have trends and key items.