Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season of joy, and this year Nordstrom is the backdrop for new nostalgia and holiday memories. From gifting and holiday dressing to holiday décor and festive events where customers can make merry together, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the one-stop holiday destinations to make holiday shopping easy and – dare we say – fun!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9057553-nordstrom-holiday-2022/

Tags