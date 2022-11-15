Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Beloved Spokane Salsa & Chip Company to Be Sold in Retailers from Seattle to San Diego Adds Best-in-Class Executive Team to Lead Effort

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --, Nov. 15, 2022 — Local Favorite Mama Torrez Salsa Company, founded in 2017 in Spokane, WA by Gilda Meyer and her family, announces a major west coast expansion led by their newly appointed CEO, food industry leader, Chris Hannigan.


Tags