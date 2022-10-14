Manuel M. Ambriz

Manuel M. Ambriz

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Manuel M. Ambriz, a passionate individual, has completed his new book "Crónica De Mi Vida": a riveting read that unfolds the colorful life of the author. It also digs into the history of his family as well as their role in the society. Manuel M. Ambriz did not just focus on himself but also on the external factors that helped hone his individuality.

Tags