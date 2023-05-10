Support Local Journalism


WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mappedin, the leading platform for creating and maintaining indoor maps, is excited to announce its partnership with Microsoft. As a Microsoft Managed Solution Partner, Mappedin is bringing the best of digital indoor mapping to Azure Marketplace, Microsoft 365, and Power Platform.

This partnership will enable Microsoft customers to seamlessly use Mappedin's indoor mapping software regardless of their industry and use case. Along with the existing Mappedin platform, there will be a heavy focus on building out solutions to reimagine the employee experience through Workspace Management and transform emergency response across the Worldwide Public Safety segment.


