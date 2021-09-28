Maria Pegueros' new book "Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange" is an emotional rollercoaster ride of events of a mother whose son is diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange syndrome. By Page Publishing Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange: Living with Cornelia de Lange By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Maria Pegueros, a promising author, has completed her new book "Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange": an uplifting story of a struggling yet relentless mother whose unconditional love for her son beats the odds of having a disability.Pegueros shares, "This little book is dedicated to so many parents who have asked me for help at Children's Health Pediatric Group in Texas. They have asked me to give conferences, information, and follow-up on this condition. Due to lack of time, I had not been able to publish it, but this is for you parents out there: Living with Cornelia de Lange as a family." Published by Page Publishing, Maria Pegueros' poignant tale of a determined mother whose son has a disability shows an incredible life filled with overflowing strength and patience. This book also recognizes the bittersweet moments that turn into worries instead, finding solutions and setting no limitations to anybody, with or without a disability.Readers who wish to experience this sentimental work can purchase "Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634641/Maria_Pegueros.jpg SOURCE Page Publishing 