MariBased1 Teams up with Platinum Recording Artist BeatKing for New Single By BJ&J Entertainment Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 MariBased1 By BJ&J Entertainment 48 Ratchet Cover By BJ&J Entertainment Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ&J ENTERTAINMENT (https://www.bjnjent.com) MariBased1, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He debuted on BETjams and MTVjams in early 2019 with the release of his single's "Bouncin" & "Score'n". In 2020 his singles "Mystery Girl", "Thee End" debuted on BETjams and MTVjams & in 2021 his latest single "Xuicide" debuted on BET jams as well. MariBased1's singles "Bouncin" & "Score'n" charted on DRT (Digital Radio Trackers) at #13 for "Bouncin" and #18 for "Score'n." Now his debut single "48 Ratchet" ft BeatKing won't go unnoticed while exposing what Seattle has to offer to the music culture.Ladies, have you ever heard a song that makes you move in the club to the point where you want all of your friends to join you on the dance floor? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to "48 Ratchet". By its very definition, the term "Ratchet" means exciting or excellent."I have always been around music all my life. As I got older, I found the love of doing music myself. So with the help of my father, he helped me perfect my craft and showed me what hard work and dedication looked like. My dad always believed in me. Nothing was ever handed to me, I had to work my way up to the position I am in now," said MariBased1. Mari wrote "48 Ratchet" with the mindset of getting ladies to dance in the club. Recalling an experience in the club where he had the time of his life, the chorus lyrics and verses are relatable. "48 Rachet" features Columbia Recording Artist BeatKing who is most known for his summer smash "Then Leave". "48 Rachet" is written and structured to match the same energy and flow of southern club anthems.Buy or Stream the Track "48 Ratchet" and others by MariBased1 HERE."48 Ratchet" has been distributed worldwide by BJ&J ENTERTAINMENT.MariBased1 always welcomes media inquiries. Follow him on social media at:MariBased1: https://www.instagram.com/maribased1/ Contact:BJ&J ENTERTAINMENT+1 (206) 501-0119 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maribased1-teams-up-with-platinum-recording-artist-beatking-for-new-single-301389155.htmlSOURCE BJ&J Entertainment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter