Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KERRY WASHINGTON COVERS MARIE CLAIRE'S IDENTITY PRINT ISSUE 

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital publishing powerhouse Future Publishing announced that Marie Claire's Identity Issue just went live across Marie Claire's digital platforms and will be available on newsstands March 7th. This issue's theme explores the complexities of what identity means in 2023, whether that means changing, reinventing, or even losing who you are.


Tags