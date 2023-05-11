(PRNewsfoto/Marler Clark)

(PRNewsfoto/Marler Clark)

 By Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An E. coli lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicholas Lowe against Panera Bread in the Federal District Court of Washington. Mr. Lowe is represented by Marler Clark, the Nation's Food Safety Law Firm. Case 2:23-cv-00678 – Complaint


