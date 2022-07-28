Mars Petcare Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare)

Study published in Scientific Reports reviews new data-led approach to measuring and quantifying canine wellbeing

LEICESTER, England, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Mars Petcare, including Waltham Petcare Science Institute and Banfield Pet Hospital®, developed a quality of life (QoL) assessment that evaluates dog health and wellbeing. The assessment is based on a 32-item questionnaire for pet owners to report on their dog's behaviours and activity. When processed, survey results provide a multi-faceted view of a dog's health and wellbeing, covering domains such as energy levels, happiness, mobility, sociability, and appetite. A new study published in Scientific Reports supports the validity of this QoL assessment for measuring and quantifying canine health and wellbeing.

