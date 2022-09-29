By Banfield Pet Hospital

New profession-wide initiative in partnership with AVMA and leading industry groups to help foster positive, productive veterinary team-pet owner interactions announced at 21st annual Banfield Pet Healthcare Industry Summit

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfield Pet Hospital® – the nation's leading provider of preventive veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices – today hosted its 21st annual Pet Healthcare Industry Summit, where Mars Veterinary Health announced the formation of an industry-wide working group aimed at strengthening the relationship between veterinary teams and pet owners through resources, education, and collaboration. Banfield has also teamed up with the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) to expand access to the association's online reputation management resources to the entire profession, free of charge. Both initiatives demonstrate the commitment of Mars Veterinary Health and its family of practices to leveraging their size and scale to help create a more sustainable and thriving veterinary profession.

