VANCOUVER, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an industry-wide working group led by Mars Veterinary Health and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) released the Positive Pet Care Guide – a new resource aimed at strengthening the relationship between veterinary teams and clients in support of providing the best possible care to pets. The Positive Pet Care Guide, a free resource now available to the entire veterinary profession, outlines shared expectations of both veterinary professionals and pet owners to help foster healthy lines of communication and encourage an environment where each veterinary interaction is rooted in a supportive, safe, and inclusive environment for all. 


