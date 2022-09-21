Support Local Journalism


OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martello Technologies Group Inc., (TSXV:MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring solutions that optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace, announced today the launch of Vantage DX V3.7. This release provides enterprise IT and unified communications (UC) teams with end-to-end visibility into each part of the Microsoft Teams user's call path with the addition of AudioCodes session border controller (SBC) monitoring. To instantly identify the most critical issues impacting users, V3.7 also includes out of the box Microsoft Teams Performance Overview Dashboards.

