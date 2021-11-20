Marti Reeder of John L. Scott Named "Best of Kent" for 13th Time By Team Marti - John L. Scott Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENT, Wash., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Marti Reeder, managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott, was named "Best Real Estate Agent" in the Kent Reporter's 2021 "Best of Kent" contest. This is the 13th time Reeder has received the honor. She competed against real estate agents throughout the greater Kent region and was selected by readers of the Kent Reporter as the best in her field."I am humbled each time I win this award, but this year is particularly special because it has been such an unusual year," said Reeder, who has 17 years of real estate experience. "COVID has created some unique challenges in meeting with buyers and sellers, showing homes, and attending closings. My team and I stepped up our game to serve our clients in every situation and that is the ultimate reward for me – being there for my clients and serving them when they need me the most."Reeder works alongside husband Merle Reeder, who manages daily operations and brings exceptional value, thanks to his extensive knowledge of home building; Dave Mitchell, a buyer's specialist recently named a hometown hero by the Seattle Mariners; Mandie Gramann, administrative assistant; and Courtney Gunderson, marketing specialist; collectively known as Team Marti. Together Team Marti serves real estate buyers and sellers, helping them understand and navigate complex transactions whether they are buying their dream homes, downsizing, or moving into the area from out of state. Media ContactMarti Reeder, Team Marti - John L. Scott, 1 206-391-0388, teammarti@johnlscott.com Courtney Gunderson, Team Marti - John L. Scott, 253-234-7626, teammarti@johnlscott.com SOURCE Team Marti - John L. Scott Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterWoman found dead in Easton identifiedDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingCentral Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri StateA 'ball magnet': Central safety prides himself being around the ball Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter