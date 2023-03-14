(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)

Jones Soda's Cannabis Brand Continues National Rollout Following Strong Performance in California

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced an agreement expanding distribution of its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to both Michigan and Nevada, the fourth and eighth largest cannabis markets in the U.S., respectively. The Mary Jones line debuted last June in California and is slated to launch in Washington State in Q2, continuing a planned national rollout to all recreational use markets.


