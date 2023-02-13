INCREASE YOUR BEE POPULATION AND WELCOME SOLITARY BEES!

INCREASE YOUR BEE POPULATION AND WELCOME SOLITARY BEES!

 By Rent Mason Bees

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bees are becoming an increasingly popular addition to gardens - but not just the honeybees. If you're thinking of hosting bees in your yard, releasing solitary MASON bees should be top on your list. Solitary bees make up 90% of all bees on the planet and are one of mother nature's best pollinators! On average, each mason bee can visit over 2,000 blooms daily and pollinate 95% of the flowers they land on, in comparison to the meticulous pollen gathering of honeybees who only have a 5% pollination rate.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9140451-rent-mason-bees-bring-life-to-spring-gardens/ 


Tags