Ten Recipients Received a $5,000 Scholarship as Part of New Industry Relations Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, recently launched a $50,000 scholarship program for massage therapy students and has announced the inaugural 2022 winners. In partnership with the Zenoti Foundation, the two organizations have gifted a $5,000 scholarship to 10 massage therapy students who are enrolled in a training program at a select group of U.S. massage therapy schools.


