Massive Outdoor Installation Puts the Face of Hope on Homelessness By Seattle's Union Gospel Mission Nov 1, 2021 SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive portraits of the city's unsheltered community will take centerstage this week when Seattle's Union Gospel Mission presents "Angels: Lost and Found," an outdoor exhibit which will use the cityscape as its background. The multi-media installation incorporates photography, video and music to tell a story of hope amid the city's seemingly bleak homelessness crisis.The exhibit explores the inter-related themes of homelessness, humanity, and hope, with video and intimate portraits of Seattle's homeless neighbors projected onto the facades of building and landmarks around the city. The installation features a series of men and women in stages of the recovery journey who have faced years of trauma, addiction, untreated mental health issues, and broken family systems—spotlighting that hope is possible. "The potential for this installation is profound," says Richard McAdams, a featured subject of "Angels" who found himself living on Seattle's streets after turning to alcohol and drugs to escape years of abuse. "Because it shows the power of hope, which enabled me to ask for the assistance that transformed my life," he added. Richard is now a Mission employee who serves the homeless on the street.The powerful imagery of Seattle's neighbors in need was captured by photographers Lee Jeffries, an impassioned global photographer of individuals living on the street, and Francis Catania and Shawn Michienzi, highly-regarded commercial photographers. The installation incorporates music performed by Star Anna, a celebrated Seattle-based musical artist. "Angels: Lost and Found" will be presented at eight locations over November 5–6. For more information or an exhibit map with the viewing locations, visit www.ugm.org/angelslostandfound View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-outdoor-installation-puts-the-face-of-hope-on-homelessness-301413399.htmlSOURCE Seattle's Union Gospel Mission 