Bastyr University, an accredited, private university focused on educating tomorrow's natural health leaders and change-makers earned accreditation for its Master of Public Health program. Bastyr University offers a combination of in-person, hybrid, and online degree programs including the Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine, the Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology, and the Master of Public Health.
KENMORE, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Master of Public Health (MPH) program at Bastyr University is now accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), the only organization approved by the U.S. Department of Education to grant accreditation for public health programs. CEPH approved accreditation of Bastyr University's MPH program at its June 1-3, 2022 meeting.
"Bastyr University's Master of Public Health program meets the most rigorous criteria for teaching, research, and service to our community, "says Bastyr University President Dr. Devin Byrd. "CEPH Accreditation of our MPH program supports the expansion of community partnerships and collaborations to address health inequities."
Through the incorporation of real-world projects with community organizations, Bastyr University's MPH program develops public health professionals with a focus on social justice, health equity, and community health. MPH program graduates serve communities with their abilities to assess community needs, plan, promote and deliver health education and intervention programs, research and evaluate health program outcomes, and as experts in accessing community health resources.
In addition, Bastyr University's MPH program prepares graduates for the national Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam. Data from alumni demonstrates Bastyr University's MPH program has a 100% CHES pass rate.
With accreditation Bastyr University MPH graduates can expect expanded employment opportunities with:
- Regional, state, and local public health jurisdictions, and tribal health organizations
- Schools systems and universities to design health programs, promote and teach health-focused curriculum
- Health care networks, hospitals, and clinics directing patient and staff education, and conducting community outreach
- Social service and non-profit organizations focused on research, population health, education, and service in marginalized communities
"Bastyr's Master of Public Health program prepares graduates to be innovative and culturally competent providers of evidence-based public health initiatives and policies that prioritize social justice and health equity in our communities," says Bastyr University Chair of Public Health Dr. Robin Fenn.
Bastyr University is an accredited, nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate, and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington and San Diego, California. Bastyr's faculty educate future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature.
