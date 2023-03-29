Support Local Journalism


Matcha Magic Leads the Way for Women-Owned Businesses in the Booming Food and Beverage Industry

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Matcha Magic, a popular plant-based matcha bar, has announced tremendous demand for franchising its concept. With over 50 franchise requests since its opening, the brand continues to expand while retaining its high standards of quality and sustainability. Matcha Magic is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to expand purpose-driven concepts.


