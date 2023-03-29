Matcha Magic Leads the Way for Women-Owned Businesses in the Booming Food and Beverage Industry
SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Matcha Magic, a popular plant-based matcha bar, has announced tremendous demand for franchising its concept. With over 50 franchise requests since its opening, the brand continues to expand while retaining its high standards of quality and sustainability. Matcha Magic is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to expand purpose-driven concepts.
Owner Rachel Barnecut attributes the success of the brand to its focus on education around the many benefits of matcha and its warm atmosphere. She shares, "matcha on its own is a great product for people to incorporate into their daily lives, and Matcha Magic has created a welcoming and approachable space for it to shine." The cafe offers similar options to espresso-based menus, including lattes, mochas and maca-iatos, inspiring customers to try something new, yet familiar, often resulting in new matcha fans.
Matcha Magic is committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients for its menu. Before deciding on its signature matcha, Barnecut ensured it met her quality standards for securing and processing the leaf and its flavor profile. For selecting other ingredients like boosters and adaptogens, she first decides if an ingredient is right for Matcha Magic. It then becomes an exploration of procurement and determining if a quality version can be attained reliably, and at a reasonable cost. Matcha Magic's sustainability initiatives include using only compostable or recyclable materials in-store. The company's dedication to DEI offers a reduced franchise fee for women or minority partners.
Barnecut didn't initially plan on franchising so soon, but the number of requests, overwhelmingly from women, made it a natural choice for expansion. She's looking for franchisees who share her passion for matcha and who have found a personal connection to the Matcha Magic brand and values.
The future of Matcha Magic includes new openings around Seattle including the Eastside, and nationwide openings in Hoboken, NJ, and Nashville, TN. There will also be upcoming collaborations with other local brands. Additionally, the menu will be expanding to include smoothies with its seasonal offerings, including the popular Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte.
During Women's Month and beyond, Barnecut hopes to inspire other women entrepreneurs. She encourages them to keep asking questions, and not to settle. Matcha Magic donates five percent of its sales to Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit committed to bridging the equity gap in entrepreneurship for women and non-binary entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds.
Rachel Barnecut opened Matcha Magic in 2022, after a trip back to Asia where she fell in love with matcha during visits to tea fields. Returning to Bellevue, she dreamed up a way to revolutionize these classic drinks and created the first plant-forward matcha cafe in Bellevue. Matcha Magic is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group.