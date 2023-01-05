Amy Currie and Matt Johnson join 1st Security Bank Home Lending.

 By 1st Security Bank

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Matt Johnson and Amy Currie have joined its Home Lending division in the Greater Seattle area. 


