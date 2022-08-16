(PRNewsfoto/Maven)

(PRNewsfoto/Maven)

 By Maven Clinic

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With 1 in 5 Members of the Workforce Impacted by Menopause, Employers Are Taking Action

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced that it has expanded its full-spectrum reproductive health platform to include a dedicated program for Menopause and Ongoing Care. Maven has supported members with menopause since 2015 through thousands of interactions with providers for a wide range of menopause-related needs, including hormone management, sleep coaching, and mental health support. With Maven's Menopause and Ongoing Care program, which already spans nearly 1 million lives across 40 employers, employers can now offer their employees a dedicated program that provides holistic and specialized support throughout every phase of the menopause journey.

Tags