MBS Source Sees Robust Adoption in Electronic Trading By MBS Source Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Source, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for structured products, and the provider of market data for a majority of sell-side and a growing number of buy-side firms in the space, announced significant growth in trading activity for the period of January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 versus the same period in 2020, lending further credibility to the market shift towards electronic trading of structured products."Structured products such as RMBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs are among the last market segments to adopt electronic trading," said Mihai Szabo, CEO and Founder of MBS Source. "Both sell-side and buy-side participants recognize the advantages of sourcing and trading electronically over the more traditional email and phone call workflows."For the period referenced above, MBS Source saw over 100% growth in the number of trades and a 180%+ increase in trading volume. The numbers of firms participating in electronic trading grew over 100% for both sell-side and buy-side firms as well. About MBS SourceMBS Source is a financial technology company having efficiencies, connectivity, and access to securitized products through innovative trading and product design. MBS Source's product ecosystem leverages data, analytics, and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity, and efficient trade execution. MBS Source's electronic trading platform connects fixed income professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information visit www.mbssource.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mbs-source-sees-robust-adoption-in-electronic-trading-301452060.htmlSOURCE MBS Source Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finalesTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDMusic scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high note Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter