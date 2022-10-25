Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Health IT innovators successfully collaborated to launch the first prior authorization automation solution using HL7® Da Vinci Project's FHIR standard

SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in evidence-based guidance, announces the nation's first implementation of a prior authorization automation solution between a payer, provider, and technology vendor using the HL7® Da Vinci Project FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard.

Tags