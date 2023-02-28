Support Local Journalism


Leader in clinical decision support adds COVID-19-specific guidelines and new help for specialty medication use

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled evidence-based guidance, announces the release of its 27th edition of the MCG care guidelines. This year's updates include expanded content for specialty medications, guidelines and benchmarking data specific to COVID-19 diagnoses, as well as new features to support health equity initiatives.


