SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A negligence ruling by a Washington State Judge in a kratom wrongful death lawsuit is the first of its kind in the United States (Order on Summary Judgement - Misbranded Drugs No. 20-2-00874-08, Superior Court of WA). Judge Gary Bashor of the Superior Court of Washington For Cowlittz County entered a summary judgment against Society Botanicals, finding the Oregon company negligent due to "inadequate warnings and instructions" on the packaging of their product, Kratom Divine.


