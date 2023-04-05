A negligence ruling by a Washington State Judge in a kratom wrongful death lawsuit is the first of its kind in the United States. Judge Gary Bashor entered a summary judgment against Society Botanicals, finding the Oregon company negligent due to "inadequate warnings and instructions" on the packaging of their product, Kratom Divine.
Thirty-nine year old Patrick Coyne died on Father's Day in 2020 after taking Kratom Divine. Photos of the pouches of the Kratom Divine product he took show they contained no dosage instructions or warning labels. Judge Bashor found Society Botanicals negligent in this case "because adequate warnings or instructions were not provided with the Kratom Divine product." The motion by mctlaw attorneys Talis Abolins, Michael Cowgill, and Tamara Williams and granted by Judge Bashor against Society Botanicals is a groundbreaking decision against the kratom industry.
On July 3, 2023, two individuals and two companies will stand trial for their roles in the packaging, distribution, and sale of the kratom that killed Patrick Coyne.
Patrick Coyne lived with his wife and three children in Castle Rock, Washington, and worked as a marine mechanic for Clemens Marine in Portland, Oregon. On the morning of June 28, 2020, Patrick's wife tried to wake Patrick for a trip to buy a motorcycle helmet as a Father's Day present, but he was unresponsive. Paramedics were unable to revive him when they arrived.
The attorneys at mctlaw filed some of the first kratom wrongful death cases in the country. We are a national leader in kratom wrongful death litigation with offices in Seattle, WA; Sarasota, FL; and Washington, D.C. For questions about kratom litigation across the United States, contact attorneys Michael Cowgill, Tamara Williams, or Talis Abolins at 888.952.5242. You can find more information about kratom lawsuits at https://www.mctlaw.com/medical-product-liability/kratom-lawsuits/