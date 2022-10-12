Subscribe
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Washington, D.C., United States of America
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.
7:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
Closed to media.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.
