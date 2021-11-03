Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability on November 4 to discuss his meetings with his American counterparts and shared opportunities for partnership and growth for Canada and the United States as the world moves toward a sustainable, post-pandemic economic recovery.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 12:10 p.m. (ET)

Location:

Entrance of the Hart Senate Office Building

120 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, D.C., United States

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

