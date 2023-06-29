Younify TV

 By MediaMall Technologies

Younify TV consumers get all of their streaming watchlists, recommended titles, continue watching, and trending titles consolidated into one easy-to-use app - with universal search as the icing on the streaming cake.

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMall Technologies today announced the launch of Younify TV – the best way to find what to watch. The Younify app consolidates individual Watchlist, Continue Watching, Recommended, Trending and Popular, and Critically Acclaimed categories from the 10 most popular streaming services. Further, the app features a consolidated search bar – searching across all of a consumer's linked streaming services for titles and listing search results as well as what service they hail from – making it easy to find what you want to watch next, regardless of what streaming platform it's on. Consumers can then click the Watch Now button to launch their show or movie and begin viewing in seconds.


