WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) has awarded a research team led by Dan Merenstein, MD, professor of family medicine at Georgetown's School of Medicine and professor of human science at the School of Health and Nawar M. Shara, PhD, director of Center of Biostatistics, Informatics and Data Science (CBIDS) at the MedStar Health Research Institute, a $23.6 million research grant to study treatments for acute rhinosinusitis.

