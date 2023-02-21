Current Surgical

Current Surgical

 By Current Surgical, True Ventures

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New smart surgical needle and software-enabled surgical platform to allow for greater precision and range of curative treatments

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Surgical Inc. today announced a $3.2 million seed funding round led by True Ventures, with participation from 1517 Fund and SciFounders. The Washington, DC-based medtech company is developing a software-enabled surgical platform to allow doctors to precisely and curatively treat a range of diseases. Since co-founders Alireza (Al) Mashal, PhD, and Chris Wagner, PhD, started Current Surgical in 2020, the company has raised $4 million in total, including a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Science Foundation.


Tags