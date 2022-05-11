Melanna Carroll appointed Chief People Officer of Fresh to steer talent architecture, from candidate to alumni, building into the next stage of growth.
BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Consulting, a design-led software, hardware, and robotics innovation company that offers end-to-end integrated services, announced it has named Melanna J. Carroll as Chief People Officer (CPO). The first to take on this new role, Carroll will architect the people journey map at Fresh, from candidate to alumni, building into the next stage of growth.
Founder and CEO Jeff Dance said, "Melanna Carroll's role as Chief People Officer is an integral part of preparing Fresh for future scaling by empowering our people and culture, which is critical for our holistic growth. Melanna's deep first-hand experience in the strategy, software, and hardware spaces makes her an ideal leader of Fresh's people functions."
As it enters its fifteenth year, Fresh's consistent scaling as a fast-growing company has resulted in a global team of 380 employees and counting, along with the acquisition of four companies.
Carroll joins Fresh with a twenty-year track record of guiding tech startups through new phases of exponential growth and maturity via ethical influence, data-driven playbooks, strong relationships, and business savvy. Prior to Fresh, she served in a variety of tech industry leadership roles, most recently at Unsupervised, a company pioneering algorithmic AI. Carroll has successfully led organization and talent integration through numerous acquisitions at SoftBank Robotics-backed Zume, Vista Equity portfolios, and DraftKings.
"Crafting a people experience where talent thrives does not happen by chance: it's iterative and intentional," Carroll said. "My focus will be nourishing our teams with new organizational excellence programs, transformational listening mechanisms, and learning and development that builds and sustains diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and accessibility."
Melanna holds an MBA with a focus on Globalization and Product Innovation from The College of Saint Rose, earned her Bachelor's of Science in Psychology and English from SUNY, and is certified via Boston's HR Certification Institute.