Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Designed to recognize individual entrepreneurs and founding teams, this award highlights Pacvue's extensive growth under Burdick's leadership

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise software suite for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce business, today announced that President and Co-Founder Melissa Burdick has been named Entrepreneur of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. Designed to recognize individual entrepreneurs and founding teams, this award highlights Pacvue's extensive growth under Burdick's leadership.

Tags