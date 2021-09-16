Melissa Spencer, Certified Brain-centric Instructional Designer® by Carr Knowledge & ICNTL By Carr Knowledge Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melissa Spencer Gartner, Inc. Brain-centric Instructional Designer By Carr Knowledge Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Spencer, Senior Executive Partner, Gartner, Inc., completed the Brain-centric Instructional Designer (BcID) Certification from Carr Knowledge & The Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching & Learning."With Brain-centric Design (BcD) I know how to make my big idea their big idea every time." The BcID® certification promotes the learning sciences in cognitive neuroscience competency standards through a uniform global program. Credential individuals must successfully complete a 14-week mentorship with Brain-centric Design (BcD) founders, Rich Carr, and Kieran O'Mahony, PhD, in addition to 28 deep understanding vertical BcD sessions delivered asynchronously online. A complete cognitive presentation utilizing the BcD framework must be developed, presented, and accepted for inclusion in the Neuroscience of Learning Academy for global distribution.Spencer first witnessed the guaranteed results while attending Brain-centric Design's Columbia University New York presentation on BcD Reverses The Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve. She now applies the pedagogic model."Working for a recognized inspirational technology leader known for digitally maturing organizations to meet business needs with an engaged staff culture resulting in strong business value, I need to ensure everything I deliver is understood." Said Spencer. "Everything. Understanding how their brain processes information, and presenting this critical information so they understand it, every time, is both revolutionary and liberating.""With Brain-centric Design (BcD) I know how to make my big idea their big idea every time."For more information about the BcID certification, visit CarrKnowledge.comCarr Knowledge specializes in showing individuals & organizations how to innovate thinking for retention, depth, & understanding of any concept, presentation, or delivery of new information and is the developer of Brain-centric Design. Carr Knowledge and its allied BcIDs advance the Cognitive Culture to hypergrowth industry across all segments through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high cognitive standards of neuroscientific, psychologically safe, and professional practices. Visit Carr Knowledge.Contact:Rich CarrCEO/Pres1-253-249-8174rc@carrknowledge.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-spencer-certified-brain-centric-instructional-designer-by-carr-knowledge--icntl-301378392.htmlSOURCE Carr Knowledge 