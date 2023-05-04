Mendocino Companies logo.

Mendocino Companies logo.

 By Mendocino Forest Products Co., LLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The center will be housed on the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Mendocino Companies have donated $100,000 to the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Petaluma Construction Training Center. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on May 3, 2023, at the site of the new center in Petaluma, California.


Tags