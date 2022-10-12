Support Local Journalism


  • Mercedes-Benz introduces MO360 Data Platform, connecting passenger car plants to Microsoft Cloud
  • Vehicle production efficiency expected to improve by 20% by 2025
  • Logistic teams to solve supply chain bottlenecks much faster
  • Dynamic allocation of resources to prioritize low-emission and Top-End Luxury vehicles
  • Production teams can access self-service portal with Microsoft Power BI dashboard from any device
  • Data analytics tool to monitor and forecast carbon emissions, energy and water usage, waste management

STUTTGART, Germany, and REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft Corp. collaborate to make vehicle production more efficient, resilient and sustainable. With the new MO360 Data Platform, Mercedes-Benz is connecting its around 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud, enhancing transparency and predictability across its digital production and supply chain. The MO360 Data Platform is the evolution of Mercedes-Benz' digital production ecosystem MO360 and allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and enable a dynamic prioritization of production resources toward electric and Top-End vehicles. This unified data platform is standardized on Microsoft Azure, providing Mercedes-Benz with flexibility and cloud computing power to run artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics at global scale while addressing cybersecurity and compliance standards across regions. The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the United States and China.

