Meritech and Tartabit collaborate in order to provide a Rapid Time to Market path for Custom IoT Solutions based on monoZ and Microsoft Azure. Providing seamless integration of monoZ LTE-M, NB-IoT, and LwM2M development boards with Microsoft Azure through Tartabit's IoT Bridge brings the Hardware ODM customer community closer to the Azure development community. Frictionless IoT integration enables a quicker path for IoT Solution Providers to create purpose built IoT devices powered by innovative Azure-based applications.
BOCA RATON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Tartabit LLC announces IoT Bridge's new monoZ Solution Templates to support seamless integration of monoZero IoT development kits to Microsoft Azure and access to Microsoft Solution Developers.
Meritech`s monoZ understand the importance of bringing easy to use monoZero hardware to the IoT solution builder community. To this end, monoZ is pleased to announce seamless integration of their LTE-M, NB-IoT, and LwM2M development boards with Microsoft Azure through Tartabit's IoT Bridge. Bringing the Hardware ODM customer community closer to the Azure development community will result in quicker time to purpose built IoT devices with innovative Azure-based applications.
monoZ provides industrial grade IoT development boards "monoZero" and its embedded firmware development kit "monoZ SDK" for rapid use case validation and prototyping followed by one stop ODM and production capability to facilitate System Integrators and enterprises to quickly convert their IoT ideas to commercial products.
Tartabit's IoT Bridge will play an integral role by creating a frictionless onramp of monoZero hardware to Azure, speeding asset tracking and telematic solution deployment times.
"We are excited to announce our collaboration with monoZ which brings the value of fast time use case validation hardware with fast time to Azure service-built applications," Fred Yentz, CEO and Co-Founder, Tartabit. "IoT Bridge provides monoZ customers with a frictionless path to innovate within the powerful Microsoft Azure service offerings."
"Tartabit's IoT Bridge enables monoZ customers to effortlessly leverage Microsoft Azure," says Harish Sachdeva, Group CEO, Meritech. "Collaborating with Tartabit and simplifying integration with Microsoft Azure is one example of monoZ`s objective to provide Edge to Cloud service options to our customers."
"Tartabit's support of the monoZ meets the needs of the many IoT solution developers who recognize the value of LPWA IoT based offerings." said Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Microsoft Azure IoT. "Expanding our LPWA device ecosystem with building blocks enabled by Tartabit for frictionless access to Azure Services provides the opportunity for industry innovation."
About Tartabit LLC:
Tartabit is a Next Gen Internet of Things (IoT) enablement company founded by a team of experienced IoT executives and practitioners who share a passion to provide easy to use tools and services capable of accelerating the adoption of IoT globally. Our vision is to radically increase the ability for enterprise and OEM customers to leverage next generation IoT device data by offering the easiest to use, buy, deploy, and manage LPWAN Cloud Gateway Service to bridge next generation IoT device data with industry leading Cloud Services. IoT Services built for IoT Developers by IoT Developers.
About Meritech:
Meritech Co., Ltd. is a leading mobile network monitoring, performance optimization and IoT solutions company in Japan with offices in India and USA. monoZ, the IoT portfolio of Meritech, is a one stop solution offering low code, less null [time, cost __title__ null] effective and user-friendly IoT ecosystem focusing on LTE-M, NB-IoT, GSM / GPRS, BLE and Wi-Fi technologiesnull [. __title__ null]
Copyright © 2022 Tartabit LLC. All rights reserved. Tartabit, Tartabit IoT Bridge and all associated logos are trademarks of Tartabit LLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Frederick Yentz, Tartabit LLC, 1 5618669135, fyentz@tartabit.com
Beth York, Tartabit, byork@tartabit.com
SOURCE Tartabit LLC