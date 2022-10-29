Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merriman has been named within the Top 50 RIA Firms of the Forbes/SHOOK Research list landing at #46 and is one of only three RIA firms headquartered in Washington state. Merriman currently has over $3 billion in Assets Under Management and is committed to a long-term vision of empowering people to Live Fully with smart investment strategies and goal-based financial planning. The company serves clients out of three Washington state offices in Seattle, Bellevue and Spokane and one office in Eugene, Oregon.


