Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender

 By Reyee

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Redefining network connectivity by ensuring faster speeds, lower latency, and increased network efficiency across all your devices.

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reyee, a global brand specializing in wireless routers for residential, commercial, and the hospitality industry, is expanding its product line and making inroads into the US Wi-Fi repeater market with the launch of a signal booster, the Reyee RG-REX12 Wi-Fi Range Extender, on Amazon on October 11th, 2022, to improve high-speed Wi-Fi services for the entire family.

Tags