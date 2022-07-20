Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran Machinist Mate or a civilian machinist and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Mesothelioma compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars as the team at Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss. 

"The reason mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran Machinist Mate or a civilian machinist might be so significant is because a person like this might have had so much exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The reason the law firm of Danziger & De Llano is so knowledgeable about Navy Veteran Machinist Mates or civilian machinists with mesothelioma is because they have been assisting people like this for 25 years and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation results for their clients.

Tags