Senior Director at META Reality Labs to lead AI-based Visual Technologies for Northwest Real Estate Technology Firm

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudiu Bulai, who led the engineering organization of renowned META-Facebook Reality Labs Research, the innovation organization enabling META's Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) initiatives, has joined Quantarium as Chief Innovation Officer.


