METER Group

METER Group

 By METER Group

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Findings will show how food companies can combat challenges affecting taste, texture, and shelf life 

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METER Group Lead Food Scientist, Dr. Zachary Cartwright, and METER Group R&D Lab Manager, Mary Galloway, will release new research findings during a live webcast at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, on Tuesday November 15, 2022. Register here.


Tags