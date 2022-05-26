METIS Real Estate today announced METIS Real Estate Washington and its continued partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that METIS Real Estate, a firm that now represents clients throughout the West Coast, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
METIS Real Estate was founded by Wallace Chane and Dennis Loewen, who bring their unique backgrounds and vision to their latest brand iteration. Before founding their flagship brand, Chane enjoyed a proptech career and spent a decade as an advisor to nationwide top-producing real estate firms. Loewen comes from an extensive business and sales background and holds a marketing MBA and Green Designation from the National Association of Realtors®. The Bellevue office marks the team's latest venture into new territory and will be led by Todd Baxter, a Seattle native, consistent top producer, and natural community leader.
"When my relatives immigrated to the U.S., they came directly into Seattle and put down their roots here," Chane said. "Expanding into this city feels like a celebratory homecoming."
Loewen added: "We're thrilled to help a new league of clients find their dream home and enjoy Seattle's unique quality of life, from education and employment opportunities to a vibrant tech reputation to the incomparable outdoors."
Partnering with Side will ensure METIS Real Estate Washington remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting METIS Real Estate Washington with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, METIS Real Estate Washington will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We're uniquely positioned to give our clients and agents a competitive advantage in Seattle," Chane continued. "Our boutique size ensures our clients the highly personalized service they deserve while Side's technology and back-end support power drive it and elevate our presence in our new market."
About METIS Real Estate
METIS Real Estate employs top-of-the-line technology and innovative practices based on diverse methods from around the world to help make clients' West Coast property dreams a reality. Underpinned by its co-founders' decades of combined experience in the real estate industry, METIS provides expert guidance to ensure clients make informed real estate decisions so they may live better. The company has offices in San Jose, California, and Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit http://www.metisre.com and https://wa.metisre.com/.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
