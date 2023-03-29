MSC Cruises USA Logo (PRNewsFoto/MSC Cruises USA)

MSC Cruises USA Logo (PRNewsFoto/MSC Cruises USA)

 By MSC Cruises

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  • MSC World America will offer sailings from Miami to the Caribbean starting April 2025
  • MSC Cruises' second pioneering World-Class ship will feature new experiences and venues tailored to the North American cruise market, including a brand-new family experience – The Harbor
  • The ship will be the cruise line's third LNG-powered ship and first in North America, exemplifying the brand's commitment to sustainable technology

GENEVA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new world of cruising is coming to Miami and is now available for booking. MSC Cruises—the world's third largest and fastest growing cruise brand—opened sales today for MSC World America. The remarkable LNG-powered ship will be the second in the cruise line's innovative World Class when she launches in April 2025, offering sustainable cruising with new, immersive and unique experiences at sea.


Tags