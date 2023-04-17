To learn more about Cosmos and Epic, visit https://cosmos.epic.com/ and www.epic.com/about (PRNewsfoto/Epic)

REDMOND, Wash., and VERONA, Wis., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Epic on Monday announced they are expanding their long-standing strategic collaboration to develop and integrate generative AI into healthcare by combining the scale and power of Azure OpenAI Service1 with Epic's industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software. The collaboration expands the long-standing partnership, which includes enabling organizations to run Epic environments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.


