 By Microsoft Corp.

REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sandra E. (Sandi) Peterson, Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, as Lead Independent Director. She succeeds John W. Thompson, who has served in the roles of Lead Independent Director or Board Chair since 2012.


