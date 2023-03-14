Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Through a new 10-year agreement to support Boosteroid's leading Ukrainian software development team, Microsoft will bring Xbox PC games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles including "Call of Duty," to the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world

KYIV, Ukraine, and REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Boosteroid on Tuesday announced a 10-year agreement to bring Xbox PC games to Boosteroid's cloud gaming platform. Boosteroid, which has its software development team in Ukraine, recently surpassed 4 million users globally and has become the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world. The agreement will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles to be streamed by Boosteroid customers after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard closes.


